Shropshire MP uses Tory conference to hit out at Brexit deal

Owen Paterson speaks at a fringe event in Manchester

Mr Paterson, a firm Brexiteer, was one of 28 Conservative MPs - know as ‘Spartans’, who abstained on the vote which saw Britain leave the European Union. The former Northern Ireland Secretary said he had been unable to vote for the deal with the Northern Ireland Protocol in place.

In back-to-back meetings on Tuesday he hosted the Centre for Brexit Policy meeting in Manchester and then spoke at the Bruges Group meeting.

At both events he said: “We absolutely must replace the Northern Ireland Protocol. We can not have part of the United Kingdom still under EU rules, it is completely unsustainable.”

The MP said that while he was pleased to have left the European Union, there were some people that had been “left behind” in the deal.

“I was pleased to hear from Lord David Frost, Brexit minister, who spoke at the meeting I chaired. He said that there would be one last try to make the deal work and then he would have not option but to trigger article 16.”

That would then force consultation between the EU and the UK on how things should be changed with the UK saying the current situation does not work.

“He made it clear that he has tried and tried to make it work,” Mr Paterson said.

Speaking to the Bruges Group he said Brexit had helped ensure the UK was “miles ahead” on Covid vaccinations and that trade deals with countries were now being done with increasing rapidity.

“Yes, we are in the transition stage and that does mean that there will be difficulties.”

“We have the lorry driver situation - but we are now seeing a sharp increase in wages for long and difficult jobs like lorry drivers.