School buildings to be replaced

How the new building at Whixall Primary School will look.

The extension to Whixall Church of England Primary School will also include an entrance lobby, kitchen, toilets and storage facilities, all contained a new energy efficient building.

Shropshire Council has now granted approval for the project, saying it will help the school meet an increase in demand for places.

The application was supported by Whixall Parish Council and there were no objections from members of the public or consultees.

A report by planning officer Melanie Williams said: “The new building is required to provide additional classroom space and associated facilities for a growing school population and should improve the functioning of the school.

“The proposal is to firstly demolish two pre-fabricated buildings at the rear of the site that have fallen into disrepair then to erect an additional building within the location.

“The new building will provide an additional two classrooms and facilities associated with a school complex for example plant room, kitchen, WC and storage area.

“The existing buildings have aged and due to their current state are likely to adversely affect the schools lifetime running costs, plus issues such as access around the site and the school’s overall longevity.

“The proposed scheme seeks to address these issues and provide a building suitable for learning and community activities within a functional and pleasant environment.

“Although the overall design and finishes of the building would be contrasting to that of the existing school, the design is more inviting, of a contemporary appearance and would help to break up its overall massing.”