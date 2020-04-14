New storage facility to set up on disused industrial estate plot in Shropshire

The new business will be located on Bank Top Industrial Estate, St Martin’s, and will create two full time jobs.

A design and access statement by Design and Planning Associates Ltd, agent to applicant Huw Edwards, said the self storage facility would add to the variety of businesses at the industrial estate, which is built on a Second World War prisoner of war camp.

The statement said: “The site falls into a well-established industrial/commercial use of the site.

“The proposed development is consistent with existing planning use in the immediate neighbourhood and will not – either by its nature, design or scale – have an adverse effect on the character of the area.

“The layout has been designed to provide a development that is appropriate in scale to utilise the vacant site available for development.

“The height of the containers will not exceed 2.6 metres.

“Care has been taken to ensure the layout of the use does not have adetrimental impact on the character of the area. The containers will be dark green and will be well maintained.”

St Martin’s Parish Council supported the application and planning permission has now been granted by Shropshire Council.

Planning officer Mark Perry said the proposals were suitable for the location.

His report said: “When considering the Industrial Estate as a whole, which already contains a number of different business with more coming online as the site continues to be developed, it will continue to provide a wide variety and different premises fulfilling a number of different commercial needs.

“The provision of the storage containers will add to this varied mix and are likely to be used both by companies operating from the site but also the wider, non-commercial community.”