Nigel Owens amongst headliners for literary festival

Nigel Owens is one of the headliners at the forthcoming Monty Lit Fest

The popular Welsh referee will be joined by Clare Mackintosh and Frieda Hughes in taking top billing at Monty Lit Festival 2023.

The festival takes place in Montgomery from June 9 to 11.

Organisers have put together a varied programme for the event with Owens set to share his inspirational and compelling story, while people can visit the scene of the crime with top authors Clare Mackintosh and Alis Hawkins.

Frieda Hughes will talk about her new book, 'George: A Magpie Memoir', while people can enjoy Friday night down the pub with “the beer drinkers’ Bill Bryson”, Pete Brown.

The weekend also includes a debate on the future of farming and rural communities with authors Anna Jones, Rebecca Smith and David Elias, as well as a chance to re-think what we know about our Neanderthal ancestors with archaeologist, Rebecca Wragg Sykes.

Other events include Mike Parker talking about his new book on the Welsh-English border, Lissa Evans and Annie Garthwaite, reflecting on the power of historical fiction, and a chance to kick back at the late lounge with a backstage pass to the famous Rockfield recording studios.

Budding authors can take advantage of a hands-on writers’ workshop, with advice on how to write a sit-com from comedy legends, Ian Brown and Sioned Wiliam.

The festival’s main venue will be Montgomery Town Hall, as well as other local venues in the town.

The event will also include a festival bookshop run by Oswestry’s Booka Books, while The Montgomery Bookshop is also ready to welcome Festival-goers.

Festival Chairs, Myfanwy Alexander and Sarah Corser, said: “We has such a blast at Monty Lit Fest last year that we can’t wait to welcome everyone again in 2023.

"We want to build on our reputation as the friendly festival, rooted in our local communities and welcoming a wide range of visitors with our something-for-everyone programme.

"Don’t miss out of the chance to meet some amazing authors and have a great time at what promises to be another special bookish weekend.”