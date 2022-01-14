Secrets of ancient monument could be unveiled in dig

The Newtown Mound

Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn Town Council has commissioned the Clwyd-Powys Archaeological Trust to carry out three weeks of investigation of the Newtown Mound starting on February 7.

It will help with the future management of the scheduled earthwork, councillors say. They are looking for volunteers to join the dig.

Newtown Mound is located to the south-west of the centre of the town, beside the council offices.

Little is known about the scheduled monument, although it is thought to be medieval in date and associated with the foundation of the Newtown, perhaps the 13th century.

Unlike other medieval earthwork castles along the Welsh Marches, this is both larger and D-Shaped. With evidence to suggest the mound was refortified during the Civil War, the summit may subsequently have been occupied by a building. During the 18th century the mound was incorporated into the gardens and parkland surrounding Newtown’s Town Hall and a summer house was in situ during the 19th Century.

Councillor Richard Edwards said: “I’m excited that the dig will be going ahead this year after being held up by Covid. Its so important that we understand the history of the place we live in, and this dig will discover more about an area of town that little is known about. There is an opportunity for the community to be involved as well. I’m hopefully going to be there myself getting my hands dirty”.