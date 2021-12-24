Mayor of Powys town wishes a happy Christmas

Richard Williams

Councillor Richard Williams, the Mayor of Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn, in Powys, has wished everyone a fantastic Christmas and a very happy new year in his end of 2021 message.

"Let’s continue to support each other, shop locally, use our incredible and unique independent businesses whilst achieving our personal goals, chasing dreams and finding success in whatever is most important to you," said Councillor Williams.

Calling 2021 "another challenging and extraordinary year for our town" he said everyone was delighted at the start of the year, to slowly emerge from the restrictions. This he believes was possible because of the tremendous hard work of all those involved and many volunteers in ensuring that as many of us as possible were able to get our vaccines.

"My deepest thanks to all those who have supported the vaccination programme here in Newtown," he said.

Councillor Williams was elected in May 2021 and joined as many events as possible despite these being slow to return.

He added: "I am looking forward to 2022 and hopefully be able to visit popular events such as the carnival and food festival."

He added that despite the pandemic, the town council has continued to drive forward projects in Newtown and helping support new enterprises, and investing in our enhanced tourism offer.

He said Newtown is a special place to live, learn, work and visit and he is "immensely proud" to serve as mayor. He pledged to continue to champion the "helpful and generous community".