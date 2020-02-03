Project to extend Newtown parish church

A £700,000 appeal has been launched to cover the cost of the project at All Saints Church in the centre of the town.

A third of the funds needed has already been secured and now it is hoped that the community will support the appeal and fundraising events.

A special open day will be held on February 8 between 2-4pm to unveil the details of the extension.

The Rector, Reverend Canon Nia Wyn Morris said it was an exciting time for the church.

The plans include the creation of a new community function room, improved access for people with disabilities, new toilet facilities, a fit for purpose kitchen and office space.

During the open day there will be a presentation by the architect, Charles Cowen, display boards outlining the plans and an opportunity to ask questions over refreshments.

“We are very excited as a Church to be in a position to begin to realise our dreams, hopes and prayers. We have received all the official permissions necessary to proceed with the building work to extend and improve the building.

“The overall cost will be in the region of £700,000 and we have already secured a third of the funds. The Diocese of St Asaph is supporting us, and we are confident that we will achieve our goal and reach the target.

Advertising

“We’ll be making applications for grants and appealing to those in our community who care for and love All Saints Church to help.”

Entitled ‘Building Project – Opening Opportunities’ the aim is to makeAll Saintsmore accessible and available to other groups and individuals.

"The project will include some necessary repairs and decoration to the present church space without much alteration," Rev Canon Morris said.

All Saints Church was designed by architect Sir Aston Webb and built at the expense of Sir Pryce­-Jones of Dolerw Hall on land given by Mrs. Lovell of Llanerchyddol The church was consecrated in 1890.