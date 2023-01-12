New, all-weather pitch for school and the wider community

Ysgol Llanfyllin

Bookings are now being taken for the facility that has been installed at Llanfyllin Sports Centre.

The installation, which included an improved floodlighting scheme, drainage works and perimeter fencing, was carried out by Pave Aways Ltd.

The pitch will be suitable for football, hockey and a wide variety of other outdoor sports for the communities and visitors in and around the Llanfyllin area to use.

Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said it was an ideal surface during the winter months when grass fields and pitches become muddy and unusable.

It is is part of the capital programme to improve facilities across the county to provide positive benefit to the health and well-being to communities.

"This is a great example of partnership working between the council and Freedom Leisure.”

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said "Not only will members of the community benefit from this new pitch, but it will also provide an all-weather surface to help learners improve and enhance their sporting prowess and their wellbeing.”

Dewi Owen, Headteacher of Ysgol Llanfyllin, said: “The new pitch looks incredible and is going to be a huge boost to both the school and local community.

“The increase in participation in sport is going to be very significant and this will have a hugely positive effect on pupils’ physical and mental health, which is vital in these post pandemic years. This is a very important development for our community here in north Montgomeryshire.

“Our pupils have been fascinated by the construction work and I’d like to thank Pave Aways for the way they have included the school and our pupils in every step of the process with site tours and information sessions.”

Pave Aways’ construction director Jamie Evans said: “We have very much enjoyed being part of the partnership bringing this valuable new facility to the community.

“We have been able to teach children more about construction and the process of creating this pitch so we hope we may have inspired some builders of the future. It’s also been an important investment in the Powys economy with the use of local sub contractors and materials including stone coming from Cefn Coch near Llanfair Caereinion.”

Pave Aways has also donated £500 of sports equipment to the school and sponsored a 15-strong team kit for the school.