Ambulance confirms three children airlifted after school bus crash

Council workers could be seen fixing the railings at the scene of the crash this morning

Emergency services were called to Llanfair Caereinion yesterday afternoon after the bus reportedly hit five children.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has said that three of the children were flown to hospital, while another was taken to hospital in a land ambulance, with a fifth discharged at the scene.

The adult driver of the bus was also taken to hospital by a land ambulance.

There has been no official word on the severity of injuries suffered by any of those injured in the incident, or which school the children attended.

The crash took place shortly before 3.26pm on School Lane, which approaches Llanfair Primary School.

The location of the crash is just opposite Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School – the town's secondary school.

Following the incident the bus could be seen hanging over the edge of a wall next to a tree where it had smashed through metal railings.

The bus has now been removed and council workers could be seen working on the railings this morning.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident in Llanfair Caereinion on Monday afternoon at 3.26pm involving a vehicle and five children.

"Three of the five children were flown to hospital for treatment, while another child and an adult were taken to hospital by land ambulance. The remaining child was discharged at scene."

Powys County Council has said that support is being provided to both schools in the aftermath of the incident.