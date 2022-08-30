Man, 57, charged with murder of his elderly mother

Joyce Griffiths

John Anderson Griffiths was arrested after police were called to a property in the the Llanfrynach area on Friday.

His mother, Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, was airlifted to hospital but died the following day.

Griffiths was charged with murder on Monday night and was expected to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

Mrs Griffiths' family paid tribute to her in a statement issued by police.

"Margaret Joyce Griffiths was a much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community," the family said.

“The tragic recent events have left the family heartbroken and in deep shock.

“We request respect for our privacy at this dreadful time.”