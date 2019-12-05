Smile: Town is named the fifth happiest place in Britain - but Midlands left glum

But the West Midlands, including Shropshire, is the least happy region, a new nation-wide survey claims today.

It has come below London in the survey put together by estate agent Rightmove.

Llandrindod Wells is the administrative centre of Powys, which was developed as a spa town in the 19th century. It was named as the happiest place to live in Wales by the survey.

The town is famous for its Eisteddfod and hosts annual Welsh 2 Day Enduro in June, which attracts motorbike riders from all over the UK. The town is also a cheap place to live, with the average asking price for a home at just £145,016.

No towns in the West Midlands made the top 10 happiest places to live.

The survey was headed by Hexham in the North East and followed by Harrogate and Richmond-upon-Thames.

More than 22,000 people responded to Rightmove’s 'happy at home index' survey.

They were asked questions such as the extent to which they feel a sense of community spirit, feel safe, earn enough to live comfortably and whether locals are friendly and polite.

They were also asked about local amenities such as sports facilities, arts and culture, shops, restaurants, doctors’ surgeries, schools and green spaces.

Independent shops

Market and spa towns dominate the top 10 happiest list. None of those listed are in major urban areas like the West Midlands.

Historic Hexham is host to a farmers’ market as well as Viking-themed events, an array of independent shops and Hexham Old Gaol – reputed to be England’s earliest purpose-built prison.

The town is a tourist gateway to Hadrian’s Wall and Hexham Abbey, with its 1,300-year-old history, stands at its heart. The average asking price for a home is £254,237.

Looking on a broader geographical level, Rightmove also said the South West of England was found to be the happiest region, followed by the South East and the East of England.

Galashiels returned the highest score for nature and green spaces in Britain and was named as Scotland’s happiest place to live. It finished in 11th place overall.

Rightmove’s insights expert Lydia Yao said: “The survey results show that people place enormous value on living somewhere that they’re proud to call home.

“Our results also show that having friendly neighbours and being able to be yourself remain hugely important factors when measuring the happiest places to live in Great Britain.”

Leigh-on-Sea in Essex came top in last year’s survey. It doesn’t make the top 10 this time around.