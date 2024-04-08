Tractors and machinery being sold following retirement of farmer brothers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The dispersal sale for brothers Keith and Clive Tudor will be held at Lower Heblands, Snead, Churchstoke.

It is being organised by Halls auctioneers on Saturday, April 20, starting at 11am.

“The auction will include a useful selection of well-maintained tractors, implements and machinery that one would expect to find on a lowland livestock farm,” said Halls director James Evans.

“There will an interesting variety of livestock, arable and general purpose equipment on offer.”

Tractors include a Same Silver 110 4WD with a MF front end loader, a Same Dorado 90-4 4WD, a Same Buffalo 130 4WD and a 1975 Same Saturno 80 2WD.

Also included in the auction will be a 1996 New Holland LS160 Skidsteer Super 600m with bucket and skit steer adapter bracket, a Kioti Mechron 2200 Reco three cylinder diesel utility vehicle with GI hard top with three gates, a Land Rover Discovery Series II TD5, an Artic Cat 4WD diesel 700 quad bike.

A total of nearly 150 lots will be going under the hammer and the auction will be conducted live online via MartEye. The auction catalogue is available at hallsgb.com/event/lower-heblands-machinery-sale/