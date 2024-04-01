Public meeting over 31-mile steel pylon route planned to stretch from Mid Wales into Shropshire

Green GEN Cymru wants to build the 'Vyrnwy-Frankton' line, made up of 27-metre high 'steel lattice pylons' from the 'Llyn Lort Energy Park' to the west of Llanfair Caereinion in Powys, to Frankton near Oswestry.

According to Green GEN Cymru the 132kv line would provide a way to export energy from the Llyn Lort wind farm and others in Mid Wales.

No application has yet been submitted for the line or the wind farm.

The wind farm would be made up of 25, 220m tall wind turbines, generating 165MW energy – enough to power 144,000 homes.

A visual from Green Gen Cymru showing the pylons proposed for the route.

A decision on the wind farm, and the Welsh section of the power line will not be taken by Powys Councillors, and will instead be decided by Welsh Government ministers in Cardiff.

The wind farm is proposed by Bute Energy, which also owns Green GEN Cymru.

Residents along the route are being invited to attend a public meeting to discuss the plans from 4pm to 6pm at Pant Memorial Hall on April 19.