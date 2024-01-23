Tributes paid to popular musician who died in crash

Peter Footitt who was 61 years old lived in Meliden, Prestatyn.

He died when the van he was driving was in collision with a lorry parked in a layby on the dual carriageway near the junction for Rhos south of Wrexham.

His devastated family penned a tribute: “He was such a loving Dad to Emma, Sara and Rosie, a son, brother, uncle, amazing Pops and friend who will be sorely missed by us all. Dad will never ever be forgotten, and we will make sure we keep his memory alive.

“The family would like to thank everyone for all their kind words and support at this difficult time.”

North Wales Police said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened shortly before 1.20am on January 19 on the southbound carriageway of the A483 Wrexham between junction 4 and junction 3 involving a blue Ford Transit Connect and a heavy goods vehicle which was parked in a layby.

"The emergency services attended, however, sadly, the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene."

Sergeant Alun Jones of the Roads Crime Unit said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Mr Footitt’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We continue to appeal to anybody who may have been travelling along the A483 in the vicinity of Wrexham and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”

"Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000086732."

Mr Footitt was a well known musician who had been involved in several musical projects in the Wrexham area.