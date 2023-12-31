Community group hoping for lottery luck as it transforms historic pub

Open Arms Kington took on the Oxford Arms on Duke Street to start a social enterprise that will contribute to the town's social and economic regeneration and help build long-term community resilience coming out of the Covid pandemic.

They want to create a space that presents opportunities for a wide range of ages, abilities and interests.

The bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund will ask for money to bring the 17th century coaching inn up to modern fire and electrical standards.

A spokesperson said: “Open Arms Kington is submitting a grant application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as other donors, as a major step towards securing the money needed to bring the main building up to fire and electrical safety regulation standards.

“Included in the bid is the cost of creating a fully accessible toilet on the ground floor of the pub – a vital addition to improve the inclusiveness of the building for the community.”

The group will also launch a 100 Club this year with a monthly prize draw of £200 – the prize will be double for the first month’s draw.

Open Arms Kington director, Patrick Conrad, showing North Herefordshire MP Bill Wiggin around the Oxford Arms in Kington earlier this year

For £10 per month anyone over 16 can join.

Each month 20 per cent of the money raised from the 100 members will be given as prize money – the remainder will help pay the costs of looking after and repairing the building.

The landmark building, a 17th-century town centre coaching inn boasts a bar, restaurant, function room, six ensuite letting bedrooms, owners' accommodation, a beer patio, and car park.

But as it is a listed building this made it more complicated, but the village has now made an offer which has now been accepted.

"Finally, we wanted to say a big thank you to everyone for your continued support.

"It makes such a difference and we do appreciate every smile and cup of tea and friendly face."

Open Arms Kington (OAK) were previously awarded £300,000 towards the purchase and restoration of the Oxford Arms under the government's Community Ownership Fund.

For more information on the project contact Open Arms Kington via their Facebook page or email info@openarmskington.co.uk