Drivers in Wales are warned that breaking 20mph limit could now mean fines

The grace period, given by the Welsh Government to allow drivers to get used to the huge change, is officially over.

The majority of previous 30mph zones are now 20mph zones, although some were excluded when the new laws were introduced in September..

Speed limits in Wales are, in the main, enforced by a private company, GoSafe.

Mobile and fixed cameras that it oversees include those through Penley, near Ellesmere, where the previous 20mph zone around the schools has been extended throughout the village.

Other areas close to Shropshire currently include Churchstoke and Llandrinio as well as Ardleen, Llansantffraid, Guilsfield and some in the Newtown area.

The new speed limit, which the Welsh Government says will save lives, has proved to be hugely controversial.

Previously September 17 had been seen as the date when fines would begin.

GoSafe has said that fines returned to previous 20mph sites in November. It says it is now looking at data such as collision statistics to see where new enforcement should take place.