Convert offices into one-bedroom flats to meet social housing needs, councillor urges

The view was given as councillors were updated on how Powys County Council and its partners were meeting residents’ social housing needs.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the council’s economy, residents and communities scrutiny committee on Monday, December 11.

The meeting was told there were 4,007 households in Powys on the common housing register.

The register has been divided into five categories.

A report showed the first three categories were for households that were defined under homeless legal duties as those with the most need.

The report showed 1,921 households were in the priority band one, two or three.

The remaining 2,086 households that were in categories four and five were people who want to move from where they currently live.

Housing communities senior manager Richard Batt said: “The greatest need is for one bedroom.

“About 55 per cent of people require that type of accommodation.”

Mr Batt explained the problem in Powys was one-bedroom accommodation makes up less than 20 per cent of social housing stock.

Plaid Cymru’s Councillor Gary Mitchell said: “Most people are looking for one-bedroom places.

“No-one is using offices as offices anymore.”

He added “innovative work” was taking place elsewhere to convert offices into smaller accommodation units.

Councillor Mitchell said: “We have some lovely offices at Ladywell House in Newtown, they could make apartments.

“Are we ambitious enough to look at that when we have our own empty properties and bring some income into our town centres?”

Deputy council leader and cabinet member for housing Labour’s Councillor Matthew Dorrance said: “We’re up for looking at that.

“We’re really determined to increase the number of units to meet demand.

“But the numbers have to stack up and ensure that it’s best value.”

Councillor Dorrance told the committee the department had been looking at council properties to take over, but so far no “viable option” had been found.

If the department could find council assets to fit the bill and provide more units for housing Councillor Dorrance said it would proceed.

Committee chairwoman Liberal Democrat Councillor Angela Davies said: “We are reassured that an awful lot of work is going on in the housing department to support our most vulnerable residents.

“And I am reassured that finance and value is also being taken into account. While I’m sure you could do a lot more with more money, the council is facing challenging times.”