Paramedic accused of seriously injuring motorcyclist while driving ambulance

A Powys paramedic who has denied causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention will be dealt with at the crown court.

By Karen Compton
A preliminary hearing will be held on December 20.

Eileen Ann Ireland denied causing serious injury to Sandra Dawson by driving a Mercedes Sprinter Welsh Ambulance Service Trust ambulance on July 30, 2022, when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 59 year-old of Bryn Lane, Llanllwchaiarn, Newtown was allegedly driving the ambulance which collided with a motorcycle.

