Paramedic accused of seriously injuring motorcyclist while driving ambulance
A Powys paramedic who has denied causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention will be dealt with at the crown court.
Plus
Published
Eileen Ann Ireland denied causing serious injury to Sandra Dawson by driving a Mercedes Sprinter Welsh Ambulance Service Trust ambulance on July 30, 2022, when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 59 year-old of Bryn Lane, Llanllwchaiarn, Newtown was allegedly driving the ambulance which collided with a motorcycle.