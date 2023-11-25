Controversial overhead pylons plan for wind farm to be debated at meeting

Pant and Llanymynech Parish Council will look at the scheme for the Vyrnwy Frankton substation and overhead line.

Consultation has been taking place over plans for the overhead line to connect to a proposed new wind farm near Llanerfyl to the National Grid via Lower Frankton.

Developers say Mid Wales does not have the capacity to connect new renewables to homes and businesses so infrastructure is needed.

The wind farm proposed for Llyn Lort Energy Park could generate up to 165MW energy, enough to power 144,000 homes per year.

Developing the new network will reduce pressure on the existing electricity grid, applicants say.

The proposal is for a new 132kV overhead line, supported on 27-metre tall steel lattice pylons.

The parish council meeting on Thursday will be held at Pant Memorial Hall commencing at 7.15pm.

Objectors to a number of new wind farms proposed for mid Wales have called for a pause on onshore wind and solar projects above 10MW until the full potential of off-shore wind is included.

Green GEN Vyrnwy Frankton, part of Bute Energy, said the proposed overhead lines are much shorter and less bulky than the pylons proposed previously in the area by National Grid – any visual impacts are significantly reduced as a result, it says.