Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle crash in Powys

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the crash on the A44 near Llandegley, Powys, at about 10.30am, on Thursday.

The vehicles involved were a black and yellow BMW motorcycle, a purple Mazda camper van, a silver Ford Fiesta and a silver Mitsubishi L200 pick-up.

The male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The road was closed after the crash and reopened at 11.50pm.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.