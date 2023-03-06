Disappointment over removal of councillors from service board

One Voice Wales chief executive Lyn Cadwallader

One Voice Wales (OVW) in the umbrella organisation that provides help and advice for town and community councils.

Trefeglwys community councillor Derrick Pugh is the OVW representative for Montgomeryshire, and Ystradfellte community councillor Hugh Pattrick is the OVW representative for Brecon and Radnorshire.

They both expected to be part of a public service board (PSB) meeting on Monday, February 27, and were told just minutes before it started that they were no longer PSB members.

OVW chief executive, Lyn Cadwallader said: “It’s naturally very disappointing.

“Both Derrick and Hugh are members of our national executive committee and are highly respected councillors.

“The work they have done over the years representing the sector is second to none.

“The Powys PSB had invited representatives of OVW to attend meetings three years ago.

“They have been regular attendees, making contributions and communicating effectively back to town and community councils in Powys.

“I will be taking the matter up with chief executive of Powys County Council for an explanation.

“On a national basis we’ll be taking the matter up with the (Welsh Government) minister.

“The PSBs are an important vehicle for decision making and project development – and it is not good community and town council who are playing an increasingly more active role in their communities are not at the table to proffer a view or make a contribution.

He added that the Audit Wales had called for more collaboration between unitary authorities and town and community councils.

Mr Cadwallader said: “The Welsh Government encourage collaboration and cooperation.

“On the other hand, we see this decision which seems to fly in the face of everything the government wants to achieve.”

Speaking when the decision was confirmed, Councillor Pattrick said: “I am very annoyed, I think we’ve been dealt with very poorly indeed.

“We had an email to say that membership was being reviewed, but we thought we were going into the meeting to discuss that.”

According to the legislation that governs PSB membership, town and community councillors don’t have an automatic right to be board members.

Councillor Pattrick added: “The idea of the PSB is to involve all public authorities within the county – we are very much part of that.

“There are over 100 town and community councils in Powys who are very much into the wellbeing of their residents so we come within the umbrella of what the PSB should be doing.

“Many community councils didn’t know of the existence of the PSB before we became involved, and I would have thought it would be in their interests to encourage and promote us.”