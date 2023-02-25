Earthquake hits parts of UK as midnight tremor makes houses and walls shake

The Android Earthquake Alerts System rated the quake at 4.2 magnitude. Pic: Google

Many on social media said they were initially unsure what had happened but described bookshelves and desk moving. It happened about eight miles north of the Rhondda Valley.

It happened at 11.59pm with the tremor at 3.8 magnitude. The earthquake occurred at a depth of two kilometres at 23:59:39, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

It put the location as 12km (7.45 miles) north of Rhondda.

Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System said the tremor was 4.2 magnitude.