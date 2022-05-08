Airline farce comes to theatre

Carefully constructed plans turn to comedic chaos for architect Bernard in this 60s comedy which has been staged, world wide for more than half a century. Keeping his three fiancées on separate timetables all is going to plan until his old friend turns up and things start to unravel. Expect comic chaos and a cad getting his comeuppance.

Artistic Director Michael Cabot said today “I’m very excited to be working on this wonderful piece with a terrific cast and creative team. Boeing Boeing is one of the longest running and most successful farces ever written for the stage. In terms of comedy, it really has got it all - larger than life characters, an improbable plot and an abundance of comic mayhem. It promises to be great fun, but I also hope we can bring a contemporary twist to the story - the women in the play are definitely no pushover and Bernard will be getting a very powerful taste of his own medicine.”