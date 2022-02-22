Fell runner rescued from Mid Wales hills

The runner was injured in hills near Abergynolwyn. Photo: Google

The 34 year-old was trail running in the forestry tracks above Abergynolwyn when she sustained a suspected lower leg fracture just afternoon on Sunday.

Although her clothing was designed for running in wet and windy conditions, her temperature quickly dropped as she was stationary and her partner was forced to leave her to find a phone signal and raise the alarm.

After calling the emergency services, the caller phoned a relative, a local farmer, who is also a member of Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team.

A keen runner himself, with a detailed knowledge of the forest tracks, he was quickly on the scene in a four-wheel drive.

Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team says its technical rope rescue group was just packing up from a training session, so it was also able to respond very quickly.

A spokesman said: "The casualty was assessed, given pain relief and the injured leg was splinted.

"She was placed on a stretcher and transported by 4x4 vehicle along forest tracks to the road-head, where she was handed over to the care of her partner who took her to hospital for further assessment and treatment."