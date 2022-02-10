Park gets new seating installed

At the park's new seating are ward Councillor Richard Edwards, the Mayor of Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn Councillor Richard Williams, County Councillor Les Skilton and Ward Councillor Joy Jones,

Following a meeting with residents last summer Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn Town Council used the Covid-19 Recovery Fund to purchase and install one standard bench and one picnic bench at Maesyrhandir play park.

Residents had requested more seating for the park as previously it only had one bench.

Now there is an additional bench along with a picnic bench which can be accessed by wheelchairs.

The council hopes that the additional seating arrangements will offer a more welcoming space for families and encourage more people to enjoy the outdoor space.

Cllr Richard Edwards said: “The Maesyrhandir playpark is well used by the local community, and it is great to see the new seating facilities installed for all to use.