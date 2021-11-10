Chicken farm plans to be approved

Sustainable Food Knighton protest against the 110k chicken farm planned at Llanshay. From September.

In February, environmental campaigners Sustainable Food Knighton won a legal battle against Powys County Council (PCC) to stop the 110,000-broiler chicken farm at Llanshay Farm being built.

In May, it was revealed that revised plans for the scheme had been lodged with the council.

The plans will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s planning committee today.

Thomas Price’s original application was successful in September 2020 and approved by planners under delegated powers.

Sustainable Food Knighton believed this decision was “unlawful” and applied for a judicial review on the decision.

After a High Court Judge granted permission to proceed to a full judicial review hearing, PCC conceded the case and had to pay £20,500 in court costs.

That decision revolved around there being no evidence to say that spreading manure from the units on the farmland twice a year would not have an impact on the character or quality of the area.

The report by council planning officers on the application states: “It is recognised that there are arguments both for and against the sustainability of intensive livestock units in the UK as well as the overall impact of the development on the environment and local populations.

“All development has an impact, and it is the role of the planning authority to assess whether the impact is acceptable or unacceptable taking into account material planning matters.

“The application is in respect of a development to accommodate 110,000 broilers been assessed by Development Management and taking into account the comments of consultees and members of the public, the development is considered to not unacceptably affect the environment.

“The development is considered to be compliant with local and national planning policy and it is for that reason that the development is recommended for approval.”

Agent, Ian Pick, in an amended Environment statement following the legal decision, highlights the changes made to the manure management regime and building design.

Mr Pick said: “The revised proposals involve the removal of the manure from the site to an Anaerobic Digester Plant with no manure storage proposed.

“The wastes are proposed to be removed under a formal contract with Whitchurch Biogas Ltd, and removal of the waste will be planned in advance to coincide with the end of each flock cycle.

“All waste will be removed in sealed, sheeted trailers.”