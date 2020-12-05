Welsh poultry farmers reminded about new rules over avian flu

The Welsh Government, along with Defra and the Scottish Government, have announced new poultry housing rules that will come in to force throughout the UK on December 14.

NFU Cymru policy adviser Dafydd Jarrett said: “Due to a number of confirmed Avian Influenza cases in England and a small number of wild birds infected with the disease in Wales, this has necessitated the introduction of the new housing measures. Government vets and epidemiological experts have decided this is the best further option to protect the UK’s poultry flock.

He said that as of yesterday there had been no outbreaks in Welsh poultry farms but there have been some in England.

"As we reach the peak period of wild bird migration from the east into Wales, there is also the possibility of more wild bird cases," he said.

“Giving poultry keepers notice of these new measures will at least allow them time to prepare and implement them to the best of their ability. This is of particular importance to Wales with our high numbers of free range poultry units

“These new measures mean that every poultry keeper, whether you have one hen in the garden or a large poultry business, must house their birds indoors. Everyone with poultry needs to take these measures seriously.