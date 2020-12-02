Be prepared for bad weather mountain rescuers warn

The Aberdyfi search and rescue team issued the warning with temperatures set to tumble and sleep and snow possible.

Team members were called out to Cader Idris on Monday at 2.30pm after police received fragmented calls suggesting that walkers were in trouble on Cader Idris. One of the walkers was believe to have had a leg injury but a flat battery on the caller's phone then meant no more information could be gained.

A team spokesman said that with little to work with, and with the information available seeming confused and contradictory, the team was called out to start a sweep of likely places.

Shortly after deploying, team volunteers encountered the first male near the bottom of the Minffordd path, a little time later the second man, reported by the informant to be already in the carpark, was located higher up the same path. Both were safe and well.

Everyone was safely off the mountain by 5:00 p.m.