Wrexham man charged with murder of 60-year-old

Mold crown court

Barry Bagnall, 41, is charged with the murder of Terry Edwards, who was found dead at his home in Pont Wen, Caia Park, on June 1.

Bagnall, of Trevenna Way, Wrexham, is accused of murder between May 29 and June 1. He is also accused of trying to pervert justice between May 31 and June 13 by asking a witness to fabricate an account.

Magistrates at Llandudno remanded him in custody until he appears at Mold Crown Court on Monday.

Defence solicitor Melissa Griffiths said during a three-minute hearing: "They will be not guilty pleas at the crown court.”

Bagnall spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.