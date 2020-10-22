Items come under the online hammer

Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd said the success of the online sale involving contents from a Powys property demonstrate the appetite for people to view and bid for items online.

Another collective online auction will now be held on 9 December 2020 and entries are now invited.

Tony Evans, one of the organisers, said: "We held a contents auction of Dolforgan Gardens, in Kerry, near Newtown, and it was met with an unprecedented level of interest with the household contents including some interesting furniture, silverware, books and general contents receiving a great deal of enquiries from purchases from the locality and much further afield.

"The competitive bidding received for in excess of 240 lots and resulted in a total clearance of all lots with some quite exceptional prices on some items."

"With several lots of brassware, furniture and books selling for in excess of £1,000 per lot, we realised that there is a high level of interest in this style of auction, particularly when there is a need for social distancing and reduced travelling.

A further sale of antique furniture and good quality items of interest and decorative and architectural interest.

This collective sale will be conducted via an online auction on the December 9 and entries are now invited. A viewing day will allow purchasers to inspect prior to bidding.

"As we are in such unprecedented times many people are instructing us on the sale of their homes and we can offer them a valuable service by helping them achieve the best price possible for any better quality furniture and household items they no longer need."

"Bidders can offer on items from all over the world Indeed in our previous auction we had an excess of 300 registered bidders for that sale."