Minister requests funding for new railway station

Ken Skates, Welsh Government minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, has asked Grant Shapps, UK Government minister, to fund the reopening of a station in Carno on the Cambrian Mainline – along with three others across Wales.

The others are Deeside Parkway, on the Borderlands Line in North Wales, St Clears on the Great Western Mainline in West Wales, and Ely Mill on the City Line in Cardiff, in South Wales.

Carno station, which has been the subject of a long-running campaign, is in the Mid Wales village famous as the base of the Laura Ashley empire as it expanded into a global brand.

The station would be next to a museum and community hub at the former Laura Ashley factory.

Mr Skates said he wanted the stations to be operational by 2024.

His letter states: "New stations in Carno and St Clears would support strong employment and sustainable economic growth through improved regional connectivity.

"They share extensive community and third party support (community councils, local authorities and community groups) within rural communities that have limited public transport opportunities and have historically been overlooked, particularly since the closure of previous stations in these communities and of Laura Ashley’s famous factory in Carno.

"Carno station will adjoin a new community hub/museum at the factory site and there will be great synergy between the two developments.

"Each is deliverable, and is operationally viable, and will offer regular services to national hubs. Carno will also require Network Rail to expedite the planned upgrade of the adjacent level crossing to avoid increased risk."

Mr Skates said the new stations could play a key part in Wales' post Covid-19 recovery.

He said: "There is compelling case for all four to be developed as an integrated programme to improve access to the rail network across the regions of Wales.

"This package will make a major contribution to improved rail connectivity, supercharge our post Covid19 recovery, and develop our public transport for the future."

Reacting to the letter Plaid Cymru's Mid and West MS, Helen Mary Jones shadow minister for transport, economy and tackling poverty said: "Plaid Cymru has been calling for a new station at Carno for many years now. I welcome the Welsh Government is now backing those calls."

She added: "The residents of Carno that I represent have been frustrated by the continuing delay in opening the station. I'm pleased that the delay could be coming to an end.

“I’d like to congratulate the campaigners for highlighting the importance of having a station at Carno.”