New hospital beds arrive in Powys

More than 100 extra beds are being created in the region as part of Powys Teaching Health Board’s plans for responding to the Covid-19 crisis.

Health bosses say Breconshire War Memorial Hospital, Llandrindod Wells War Memorial Hospital and Victoria Memorial Hospital, in Welshpool, will cater for the sickest patients.

Bed numbers will also increase in community hospitals and healthcare centres.

Carol Shillabeer, chief executive of the health board, said: “I am tremendously proud of the response of our staff here in Powys in such unprecedented times.

"As part of our plan for coronavirus we expect to be caring for many more sicker patients in the county than would normally be the case.

"We already have plans for 100 additional beds, and we are also working on plans for additional surge capacity if needed.

“Breconshire War Memorial Hospital, Llandrindod Wells Memorial Hospital and Victoria Memorial Hospital Welshpool will be our centres for the sickest patients in the county.

"This will mean more people can be cared for in Powys, reducing the need for them to be admitted to acute hospital, and bringing them closer to home when they are more stable and no longer need acute hospital care.

“In our community hospitals and health and care centres in Bronllys, Builth Wells, Knighton, Llanidloes, Machynlleth, Newtown and Ystradgynlais we are also increasing the number of beds and enhancing the level of county community hospital care for those who need it.

“Right now many of our beds are empty.

"This is the right thing to do, so that we are able to accommodate people quickly when they become ill.

"All of our hospitals will have a vital role to play, and we are very lucky in Powys that we are able to create lots of additional capacity within our existing hospitals, effectively creating a ‘virtual field hospital’ across the county."

She said most people with coronavirus will have mild to moderate symptoms which can be managed at home, but plans are in place to make sure those that are more seriously ill are cared for in the county wherever possible.

She added: "We also have strong pathways of care in place so that patients who need more specialist hospital care, including ventilation, can continue to access this through the network of district general hospitals around our borders.

"They have the specialist expertise to provide intensive and critical care for the most seriously ill, and we are ready to support those patients back into Powys for their continued care and recovery.”

For more information on the plans visit www.powysthb.wales.nhs.uk/coronavirus-response