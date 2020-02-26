River levels going down in mid Wales

The clean up is continuing for properties flooded when the Severn and Vyrnwy rose in the wake of storms Ciara and Dennis.

Natural Resources Wales says there are four flood warnings in the area, on the Severn at Pool Quay and Trewern, Criggion and Llandrinio and in the Lower Dee Valley including the North Shropshire border.

With the ground saturated farmers face uncertainty over when their land will recover.

The NFU Cymru has called on the Welsh government to relax rules that say three crops must be in the ground on their farm between May 1 and June 30.

Union John Davies said: “Welsh farmers are feeling the serious effects of the recent storms and relentless rainfall. There are several areas of Wales where swathes of farmland are underwater and flooding has caused substantial damage to fields and boundaries.

“Storms Ciara and Dennis came over the course of two weeks and that was on the back of a very wet winter. The persistently wet ground conditions we have experienced over the last few months have meant that many farmers weren’t able to plant winter crops, others have seen crops planted last autumn ruined and many more are now facing difficulty planting spring crops."

Farming charity R.A.B.I. has released money from its crisis fund to provide emergency grants to help farming families.

On Friday Powys County Council will be given an update on the costs of the two storms to the authority.

Council leader, Councillor Rosemarie Harris said: “The devastation caused by the storm captured on national news has been heart-breaking and our thoughts are with the residents, businesses and visitors caught up in it.

“As we move into a recovery phase the county council is committed to working with partners to do what it can to help.”

She added that discussion with the Welsh Government had already started to find out what financial support is available.