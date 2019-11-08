Powys garden waste collections ending for the winter

The service, which was launched by the county council’s recycling and waste service in April, introduced a fortnightly paid-for service collecting garden waste directly from households.

Nearly 8,500 households have subscribed to the £35 service this year, receiving an additional 240-litre or 120-litre wheeled bin for garden waste. The last fortnightly kerbside collection will be on the 22nd November and then restart in March 2020.

Corporate Director for Environment Nigel Brinn said: “I’m delighted with the success of our new garden waste collection service. We would like to thank those who subscribed during the year and I hope they enjoyed the benefits of having their garden waste collected from their doorstep and will sign up again for 2020.

“The collection service meant that households didn’t have to get their cars dirty by filling them up with grass cuttings. It has also been good for the environment with residents spending less money on fuel and reducing car journeys to waste collection points.”

Residents who want to join the service for 2020 don’t have long to wait until the scheme re-opens and have the added bonus of no price increase for the coming year.

You can re-subscribe from January, with residents asked to visit powys.gov.uk/gardenwaste for details or call 01597 827465.