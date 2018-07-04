Family’s tribute to man, 18, killed in crash with lorry

Ryan John Craddock, 18, died following a crash on the A470 near Dolgellau on Sunday at around 5.15pm.

The crash involved a Black Seat Ibiza and an HGV. Mr Craddock, from Cannock, Staffordshire, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, Ryan's friends who are also believed to be from the Cannock area, were taken to hospital in Stoke, where they remain with serious injuries.

Ryan's parent's said he was passionate about football and had played for various teams – and thanked passers-by who helped their son and his friends at the scene.

In a statement, they said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of our son Ryan. Ryan was a happy, kind, thoughtful and loving son, brother, uncle and grandson.

“Ryan worked as a labourer, however his passion was football, and he had played for the Stafford Rangers Under 18’s team before playing for the Tamworth Under 21’s Team.

“Ryan enjoyed spending time with his family and socialising with his friends where they enjoyed visiting the beaches in North Wales.

“We would like to offer our thanks to those people that stopped at the scene to help Ryan and his friends. He will be greatly missed by us all and we respectfully ask for privacy to come to terms with our devastating loss."

North Wales Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have seen the crash or the nature in which the vehicles were being driven prior to the crash.

Sergeant Meurig Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: “The collision occurred at around 5.15pm whereby the black Seat Ibiza was travelling south on the A470 away from Dolgellau and the HGV was travelling north on the A470 towards Dolgellau.

“We are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information on the nature of the driving of the vehicles involved prior to the collision."

Anyone with information can call North Wales Police on 101, quoting incident number W089548. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org