Concert for village hall

Roger Morris donated a new piano to the centre at the end of 2017.

Sadly, shortly after the piano was ordered for delivery, Mr Morris passed away and never got to see the new piano in place or hear it played.

The community centre committee has organised a memorial concert on March 2 as a posthumous thankyou to him and his family.

The concert will feature the Penybontfawr Choir and Ruth and Ken Powell.

Ruth Powell, from the committee said Mr Morris was a well thought of gentleman within Llanwddyn, Lake Vyrnwy and the surrounding areas.

"We thought it only fitting to organise the concert in memory of him and to thank him. Mr Morris used to sing in the Penybontfawr Choir, so it is fitting that the choir will sing."

The concert will also say thankyou to local business, Morgans Decorators of Oswestry.

"It donated a substantial amount of paint to the community centre to enable us to spruce up our main concert hall and social rooms and we will be proud to show off the result. All the painting and decorating was carried our by volunteers from members of the Community Centre Committee and volunteers from around Llanwddyn and Lake Vyrnwy and visitors who love the area."

All proceeds from this event after costs will go towards the Community Centre repair fund.

"We have a long way to go towards repairing our community centre since we taking over the repairing lease from Powys County Council. The roof is now our main concern."

Tickets for the evening are £8and can be booked by calling 01691 870501 or emailing llanwddyncommunitycentre@gmail.com.