'Just lovely' West Midlands role play centre with rave reviews, cute little café and pop-up events
Rave reviews, pop-up play sessions and now working in local schools - why this lovely play centre is a winning trip out with the kids.
If you know, you know… and if you don’t, let me introduce you to one of our absolute favourite places: Adventure Street - Children's Role Play Centre.
I’ve been taking my three kids there for years. We’re talking rainy Saturdays, birthday parties, after-school treats, and plenty of “Mum, can we go to Adventure Street?” moments. And honestly, it’s never disappointed.
What makes it stand out straight away is how different it feels from your typical soft play. No sticky tables, no chaos, no rushing to get out the door. It’s clean, calm, and actually enjoyable for parents too. You can sit down with a proper coffee and relax, knowing your kids are happy and safe.
The role play setup is where it really shines. Think little shops, a salon, doctors, cake shop… proper imaginative spaces where kids can fully get into character. Mine have spent hours there over the years, completely absorbed in their own little worlds. It’s not just play, you can actually see their confidence grow.
And I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so. Parents describe it as: