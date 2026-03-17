Nine of Dudley Zoo’s greatest escapes - from decade-long raccoon roam to secret tunnel under castle

While digging through the dusty corners of local newspaper archives this week, one Black Country history enthusiast stumbled across a side of Dudley Zoo many might not expect.

We’re talking runaway flamingos, wandering beavers and even the odd wolf making a bid for freedom.

Sarah Haywood has been taking a waddle down memory lane, uncovering a series of remarkable stories that show Dudley Zoo has a past far more “wild” than it first appears.

Beyond the familiar setting of castle ruins and limestone caverns, the zoo has, over the decades, been at the centre of some truly unusual escape attempts — many of which ended up making headlines at the time.

From homesick birds turning up in local reservoirs to animals quite literally roaming the streets, these aren’t your average zoo tales.

Sarah, a customer care assistant and a keen historian who describes herself as a “history influencer”, has been trawling through the British Newspaper Archives to piece together the zoo’s most bizarre moments.

And what she found paints a picture of a very different time.

“There are so many stories that people just don’t know about,” she said. “It’s fascinating to see how often animals managed to escape — and how normal it seemed back then.”

In one case, a flamingo reportedly swapped its enclosure for a nearby stretch of water, while other reports tell of more adventurous residents making their way well beyond the zoo’s grounds.

It all adds up to a colourful and, at times, chaotic history that’s sure to surprise even regular visitors.

Sarah added: “It really shows how things have changed. Zoo standards, safety and animal care have come such a long way, but these stories are an important part of local history — and they’re brilliant to read.”

Her discoveries offer a light-hearted but eye-opening glimpse into Dudley’s past — a time when spotting an exotic animal out and about in the Black Country might just have raised a few eyebrows, but not too many.

And for those who thought Dudley Zoo was just about a quiet day out, it seems the animals themselves once had very different ideas.

'The great trek south....'

Perhaps the most touching from 1979, yet ambitious escape involved a trio of Humboldt penguins.

After being moved to Dudley from Bristol Zoo, the birds clearly weren't ready to swap the West Country for the West Midlands.

Two penguins managed to slip away, sparking a "penguin alert" after a third companion was caught waddling determinedly toward the M5.