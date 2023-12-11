Shropshire A-road sees five major collisions just over a year

The driver and passenger of a Skoda, a man in his sixties and a woman in her fifties died at the scene of a collision at Morville Heath, between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth.

Police said the other vehicle was a crime scene investigation vehicle that was not travelling in response to an emergency.

A police member of staff driving the vehicle was taken to the QE hospital in Birmingham.

The section of the A483, which runs between Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth has been the scene of a number of crashes.

A single carriageway road it carries a mix of local traffic, commuters and in the holiday season, tourists. It is also part of an alternative route for motorists from the south west to avoid the M6 around Birmingham.

In November two cars crashed on the A458 at Harley Bank with the road closed for some time. The previous month, the end of October, two men had to be airlifted to hospital after a collision at Beggar Hill Brook between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth.

In December 2022 emergency services had to deal with a crash on the A458 near the junction for Middleton Priors north of Bridgnorth.

Last week the insurer NFU Mutual published data that found that rural crashes last year were almost four times as likely to result in a fatality as crashes in urban areas.

The report said an average of one in every 31 collisions on rural roads in Britain in 2022 resulted in a death, compared with a death in one in every 120 on roads in towns and cities.