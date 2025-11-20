Police appeal after two men 'knocked unconscious' in Bridgnorth alley assault

West Mercia Police said the incident took place in an alleyway last weekend.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after two people were assaulted by two unknown men in Bridgnorth in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 16).

"Around 1.50am, the victims – a man in his 30s and man in his 40s - were knocked unconscious by two men down an alleyway near Ridley’s on the River in Cartway.

"One victim sustained minor injuries to his face and ankle.

"The suspects left the area and were described as two white men and in their early 20s.

"One was wearing shorts, a dark hoodie and a cap, and the other was wearing a checkered black shirt."

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact PC Samantha Richards by emailing samantha.richards@westmercia.police.uk.