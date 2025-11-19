'We are very disappointed at the inconvenience': Bridgnorth Cliff Railway reopens after contractors fail to show up

The funicular train was closed from Monday at the request of contractors who had been asked to undertake concrete at the historic attraction connecting the two halves of the town.

However, after three days of waiting, the contractors failed to show up and the operators of the Cliff Railway have now reopened it and arranged for staff to resume duties from Thursday (November 20).

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway chairman Dr Malvern Tipping said: “I was informed by the general manager that the contractors had failed to materialise on Monday, but had re-scheduled their work to commence the following day.

“Three days on, there is still no hide nor hair of them. This has been of great inconvenience to both us and our passengers.

"I am informed that the cliff railway’s general manager has already made arrangements for us to re-open first thing on Thursday.

“We are very disappointed at the inconvenience and apologise to our passengers accordingly for a matter beyond our control.”