Bridgnorth Cliff Railway shut in the week for a fortnight - here's why

The weekday closures, which begin today (Monday) will enable further concreting works, primarily at the bottom of the tracks. While these works are in progress, the cliff railway will be closed during the week but will remain open for passengers on weekends.

Owner Dr Malvern Tipping said: “The proposed engineering works will be to replace decayed concrete and other material at the bottom 14 feet of the tracks. Contractors will also be tidying some of the previous concreting from earlier in the year and will be replacing any friable material between the tracks.”

The closure comes after the attraction held a two-day conference earlier this month for the funicular railway sector at Bridgnorth Rugby Club.

The first day was for directors and managers of the UK’s funicular railways to discuss latest developments within the sector. During the second day, regulators from the Health and Safety Executive were invited to attend so that attendees could be updated on the latest safety developments.

The attendees praised the Bridgnorth Rugby Club premises as being an excellent venue. They included distant cousins attending from Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway in north Devon.