Homegrown Bridgnorth author hopes to start a new chapter with release of debut novel

Huw Carrington works as a business administrator for David Dexters Garage in the town by day, but by night he has penned a debut fantasy novel.

The new author, whose book is entitled ‘Tooth & Nail’ held a launch party and book-signing event at the Boardroom on Whitburn Street on Tuesday (October 28).

Huw signing copies of his new book

The 38-year-old, who went to Castlefields and then Oldbury Wells schools, says the book is a fantasy epic.

He said: “As their empire teeters on collapse, two royal cousins are drawn into a deadly conspiracy to awaken an ancient dragon.

Huw at the book launch on Tuesday

“Facing treachery, assassins, and their own failings, they must navigate shifting loyalties and impossible choices. Their decisions will unite their home – or doom their world to ruin.”

Huw’s book is available to purchase here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Tooth-Nail-Huw-Carrington/dp/1068516615/.