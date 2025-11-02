Homegrown Bridgnorth author hopes to start a new chapter with release of debut novel
A Bridgnorth man has released his debut novel at a book signing in the town this week.
Huw Carrington works as a business administrator for David Dexters Garage in the town by day, but by night he has penned a debut fantasy novel.
The new author, whose book is entitled ‘Tooth & Nail’ held a launch party and book-signing event at the Boardroom on Whitburn Street on Tuesday (October 28).
The 38-year-old, who went to Castlefields and then Oldbury Wells schools, says the book is a fantasy epic.
He said: “As their empire teeters on collapse, two royal cousins are drawn into a deadly conspiracy to awaken an ancient dragon.
“Facing treachery, assassins, and their own failings, they must navigate shifting loyalties and impossible choices. Their decisions will unite their home – or doom their world to ruin.”
Huw’s book is available to purchase here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Tooth-Nail-Huw-Carrington/dp/1068516615/.