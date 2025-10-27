Police appeal after break-in at Bridgnorth business park storage containers

The incident happened at Faraday Business Park on Saturday, October 25, between 2.15am and 4pm.

According to West Mercia Police, CCTV footage captured between two and three individuals breaking into storage containers during the timeframe. However, the images are said to be unclear.

Police say a white Luton-style van was seen arriving at the site at around 3.58am, but the vehicle’s registration number could not be identified due to glare from the headlights.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses or information to come forward.

A post by Police Community Support Officer in Bridgnorth Amanda Leek said: "If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please report it via the West Mercia Police website using the online reporting tool and quoting incident reference number 00225_I_25102025."