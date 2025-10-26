Bridgnorth road to close for five days for resurfacing

Richmond Gardens in Bridgnorth is to be resurfaced from Monday, November 10 to Friday, November 14 as part of Shropshire Council’s resurfacing programme.

The work will be carried out by Kier on behalf of the local authority.

Richmond Gardens in Bridgnorth is to be resurfaced in November. Photo: Google

During the work the road will be closed from 7am to 5pm each day but access to and from properties will be maintained during the closure.

Residents and vistors are being asked not to park on the road during the day while the work is in progress.

All roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances, and any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online at one.network.