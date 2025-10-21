Litter thrown from Bridgnorth pathway to street more than 100ft below causes damage and 'significant concern'

Bridgnorth Town Council said the items had been thrown from Castle Walk, a pedestrian pavement that runs past the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway in High Town and sits more than 30 metres above Underhill Street in Low Town.

The town council said the “items” were “gathering momentum” on the way down and posed a risk to both businesses and residents.

Damage caused by thrown litter. Photo: Bridgnorth Town Council

In a statement, Bridgnorth Town Council said: “The town council have been made aware that items are being thrown from the Castle Walk.

“Some of these items, once thrown, are gathering momentum and landing on properties situated on Underhill Street, causing not only damage, but significant concern to residents.

“The council would politely ask that any litter is disposed of safely. Please have consideration for all residents living in the area.”