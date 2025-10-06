Owner's pride and joy seized from Bridgnorth street - here's the reason why
A VW owner who parked on Bridgnorth High Street at the weekend, will have found their pride and joy missing this morning, as police seized it for having no car tax.
Officers in Bridgnorth said they took the VW hatchback overnight Sunday/Morning, using powers under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act powers.
A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Police said: "This action helps keep our roads safer and ensures that all drivers are held to the same legal standards.
"The vehicle was removed from High Street, Bridgnorth and will not be returning until it's fully road legal.
"We appreciate the continued support from our community in reporting issues and concerns. Together, we’re making Bridgnorth safer, one street at a time."