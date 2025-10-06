Owner's pride and joy seized from Bridgnorth street - here's the reason why

Officers in Bridgnorth said they took the VW hatchback overnight Sunday/Morning, using powers under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act powers.

Going, going, gone - the car being seized in the early hours of Monday morning

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Police said: "This action helps keep our roads safer and ensures that all drivers are held to the same legal standards.

"The vehicle was removed from High Street, Bridgnorth and will not be returning until it's fully road legal.

"We appreciate the continued support from our community in reporting issues and concerns. Together, we’re making Bridgnorth safer, one street at a time."