Emergency services called to three vehicle smash near Bridgnorth
The emergency services have been dealing with a three vehicle crash near Bridgnorth this morning.
The incident took place on the B4364 at Neenton, shortly after 8am.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to reports of a crash involving two cars and a van.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also scrambled to the scene with the road closed as a result of the incident.
An update from Bridgnorth Fire Station on social media at around 8.48am said: "Ludlow Road at Neenton is currently closed while emergency services deal with a three car collision.
"No persons are trapped and vehicles have been made electrically safe by crews. Incident left with Police and ambulance to check over the casualties."