The incident took place on the B4364 at Neenton, shortly after 8am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to reports of a crash involving two cars and a van.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also scrambled to the scene with the road closed as a result of the incident.

An update from Bridgnorth Fire Station on social media at around 8.48am said: "Ludlow Road at Neenton is currently closed while emergency services deal with a three car collision.

"No persons are trapped and vehicles have been made electrically safe by crews. Incident left with Police and ambulance to check over the casualties."