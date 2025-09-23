Police seek witnesses after crash between lorry, van and motorbike leaves man with 'potentially serious' injuries

The collision, which involved a HGV, a grey VW Transporter and a green motorbike, occurred on the A442 near Quatford at around 9.30am on Sunday (September 21).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley with potentially serious injuries.

West Mercia Police said no arrests have been made but the force is urging witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles involved before the incident, to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "The collision happened just outside Quatford around 9.30am, when an HGV, grey VW Transporter and green motorbike collided.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of the collision itself or the vehicles in the minutes before.

"Please contact PC Evans by emailing neil.evans@westmercia.police.uk."

One fire crew attended the scene, alongside an ambulance and a Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter from Staffordshire.

Firefighters used an environmental pack to deal with a fuel spillage.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Monday: "We were called to reports of a collision between a van and a motorbike on the A442 at 9.33am yesterday, one ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist. He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital by land ambulance."