Confirmed: When Shropshire's newest branch of McDonald's will open for business

Work is currently underway at the Chartwell Business Park in Bridgnorth on the burger giant's latest restaurant.

The new McDonald's will be town's first and has been eagerly anticipated ever since the fast food chain announced plans for the new restaurant back in 2023.

The development at the Chartwell Business Park is part of a larger application that would see the erection of two units, the other set to be a new Starbucks.

The site in Bridgnorth where there will be a new McDonald's, Domino's and a coffee store

The plans were well-received by locals, with more than 600 lodging letters of support to the council's planning department, many citing the creation of jobs and the boost t could bring to the local economy.

In August, the restaurant's building began going up after arriving in pre-fabricated form by HGV before the new signs went up earlier this month.

McDonald's has ben advertising for staff members for the new Bridgnorth McDonald's, but the burger chain would only say the store would be open at some point in October.

Now the fast food giant has updated its website and announced that Bridgnorth's McDonald's will open its doors for the first time on October 22.

A spokesperson said: "On October 22, 2025, we are opening a new restaurant in Bridgnorth! Training will be taking place in our Wolverhampton sites; Penn Road and Dudley Street."

The spokesperson added that people should only apply if they "are able to work in the Bridgnorth restaurant from October 22, 2025".

"McDonald's are one of the most recognised brands in the world, and the backbone of our brand is commitment to a set of core values: Serve, Inclusion, Integrity, Community and Family. We live by our values every day and are committed to fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace, providing quality jobs, and making opportunity open to all," the spokesperson added.